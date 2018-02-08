Richland County store owner arrested for owing over $24,000 in taxes

The owner of a Richland County cell store has been arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Oshamar Williams Sr., owner and operator of Cellular City on Monticello Road in Irmo, was arrested Feb. 8 for operating without a valid license. The City of Columbia Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Due to unpaid business taxes totaling more than $24,000, the SCDOR revoked Williams’ retail license for Cellular City in June 2017.

Instead of closing his business, Williams continued to operate without a valid retail license according to SCDOR.

Williams is currently being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. If convicted, he faces fines up to $200 and/or up to 30 days in jail.