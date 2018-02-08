Lanes back open following accident on I-26 EB

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say that all lanes are back open on I-26 after a collision.
SCDOT was working a collision that appeared to have closed one lane of traffic on I-26.
That accident was in the eastbound lane of I-26 at mile marker 110.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.