Lanes back open following accident on I-26 EB

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say that all lanes are back open on I-26 after a collision.

SCDOT was working a collision that appeared to have closed one lane of traffic on I-26.

That accident was in the eastbound lane of I-26 at mile marker 110. 

There are no reported injuries at this time. 

