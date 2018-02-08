Tebow talks about first at-bat with Fireflies

Former Columbia Firefly, Tim Tebow, was on Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming event "Night to Shine" and his time with the Fireflies.

On Friday Feb. 9, Shandon Baptist Church will host the event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people with special needs.

The 2018 event will take place simultaneously at 450 churches worldwide.

On Jimmy Fallon, the two also talked about Tebow's baseball career. He'll head back to the St. Lucie Mets for spring practice in a little more than a week.

Fallon brought up while Tebow was in Columbia, the Fireflies average attendance was up 40 percent. He also brought up Tebow's big homerun in his first at-bat.

"I knew it was a big at-bat because it was my first at-bat. So they go live to ESPN and all of these people watching cause it's your first at-bat. So first pitch, I don't know, I was aggressive. I was so nervous, I just swung and thankfully it went out," Tebow said.

For more information on the upcoming Tim Tebow Foundation "Night to Shine" prom, visit https://buff.ly/2EuZlDe.