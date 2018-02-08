Tebow talks about first at-bat with Fireflies

Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
North Korea has held a military parade and rally on Kim Il Sung Square a day before South Korea holds the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
North Korea has held a military parade and rally on Kim Il Sung Square a day before South Korea holds the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
Former Columbia Firefly, Tim Tebow, was on Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming event "Night to Shine."More >>
Former Columbia Firefly, Tim Tebow, was on Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming event "Night to Shine."More >>
On Thursday, South Carolina State University will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the most significant civil rights event ever to happen in the Palmetto State.More >>
On Thursday, South Carolina State University will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the most significant civil rights event ever to happen in the Palmetto State.More >>
Left threatens political backlash against Democrats who exclude 'dreamer' protections in spending deal.More >>
Left threatens political backlash against Democrats who exclude 'dreamer' protections in spending deal.More >>
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.More >>
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.More >>
The state's department of health and environmental control has released this week's latest flu report.More >>
The state's department of health and environmental control has released this week's latest flu report.More >>