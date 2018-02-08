Arkansas lawfirm offers a little divorce for Valentine's Day - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
One law firm in Arkansas is giving you a chance to split up on the unofficial day of getting a little closer to your partner. 

Wilson & Haubert, PLLC in North Little Rock, AR, is giving married couples in their area the chance to wish one another luck on their future endeavors.

The post, made on Feb. 7, says: "In honor of Valentine's Day, we are giving one lucky winner A FREE DIVORCE! Are you ready to call it quits? Do you know someone that is? Here's how to enter our Valentine's Day Divorce giveaway??"

The value of this prize? Over $985! Or also known as 'priceless' if you need a divorce.

Getting out of a loveless relationship for less than $1,000? While flowers and candy are cheaper, gifts are supposed to be from the heart. 

