Arkansas lawfirm offers a little divorce for Valentine's Day

One law firm in Arkansas is giving you a chance to split up on the unofficial day of getting a little closer to your partner. (Source: Wilson & Haubert)

Wilson & Haubert, PLLC in North Little Rock, AR, is giving married couples in their area the chance to wish one another luck on their future endeavors.

The post, made on Feb. 7, says: "In honor of Valentine's Day, we are giving one lucky winner A FREE DIVORCE! Are you ready to call it quits? Do you know someone that is? Here's how to enter our Valentine's Day Divorce giveaway??"

Visit our website at https://whlawoffices.com/free-divorce-valentines-day/

Fill out the submission form in as much detail as possible

Tell us why you should win a FREE divorce

Feel free to nominate a family member or friend who deserves it

The value of this prize? Over $985! Or also known as 'priceless' if you need a divorce.

Getting out of a loveless relationship for less than $1,000? While flowers and candy are cheaper, gifts are supposed to be from the heart.

