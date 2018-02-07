RCSD: Trio of women arrested when $20K worth of meth seized in drug bust

The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department says they arrested three women during a bust that led to the seizure of five pounds of methamphetamines.

Richland Co. Sheriff's Capt. Maria Yturria says that on Wednesday afternoon, deputies and DEA agents seized a little more than two kilos, or five pounds of meth from a location off Hazelwood Road near Garners Ferry Road.

The street value is about $10,000 per kilo.

The bust led to the arrest of Christina Powell, 51, Ashley Powell, 29, and Christina Wyatt, 33, who were all arrested on trafficking and drug possession charges.

The women were all taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where they are currently booked.

More details to come.

