Shaw Air Force Base 'Viper Demo Team' performs Super Bowl flyover

Weeks of preparation with members of the Viper Demo Team at Shaw Air Force Base culminated in about two minutes in the skies of Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl LII.

The team was selected to perform the flyover in December and spent the last several weeks preparing for the show.

“Being able to do the flyover at the biggest football game is something that’s really unique and special,” Maj. John Waters, the commander pilot of the team, said. “It’s definitely something I got excited about and I think the whole team got excited about being a part of.”

Last Thursday, the team flew two F-16 fighter jets to Minneapolis, taking part in several media day activities and practicing ahead of Sunday’s game.

“The wingspans are different lengths, the planes are different sizes, so we try to make sure the formation looks good and symmetrical,” Maj. Waters said.

On Sunday, the Viper Demo team took off from Minneapolis International Airport, lining up in formation, waiting for the green light.

“We had someone in the stadium that was following along with the script as far as what the timing should be based on the network,” he said. “Once we turned in toward the stadium, two minutes and five seconds later we were setting up to head back to the airport to land.”

Following the flight, the team was escorted to the stadium where it was able to watch some of the game from the sidelines. But, as Maj. Waters would say, the view is better from above.

“It’s an honor to be able to fly in our heritage formation and put the Air Force on display,” he said. “It’s a really cool opportunity and I certainly won’t forget it.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.