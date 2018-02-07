Sandidge, Wonnum highlight Gamecocks’ signing class

With most of the signees already inking their letters of intent in December, there were only a few spots that South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp needed to fill.

On Wednesday, those spots were filled with two big-name recruits in Rick Sandidge and Dylan Wonnum.

“At the end of the day, (they’re) two very athletic big men that had offers from everybody in the country,” Muschamp said. “Our staff did a fantastic job of solidifying those guys coming. Felt good about it all along because we had done a nice job recruiting the guys and I’m excited that their Gamecocks.”

The name Dylan Wonnum may sound familiar to you. That’s because the newest Gamecock signee is the brother of D.J. Wonnum. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound offensive lineman was ranked No. 117 on the ESPN 300 list.

“Very athletic, great balance, body control,” Muschamp said of the younger Wonnum brother. “(He’s) a guy that, from a protection standpoint, can set the edge. He can play right or left tackle. He’s a guy that we’re really excited about.”

Sandidge was a highly sought prospect out of Concord, N.C. The 6-foot-5, 285 defensive lineman had 23 offers, according to 247Sports.com, and ultimately chose the Gamecocks over Georgia and North Carolina. The Shrine Bowl selection was ranked No. 141 overall in the 247Sports composite ranking.

“(He’s) a very powerful man inside that can, obviously, anchor but he has wiggle enough to slide out and play end in our regular package very similar to what we’ve done with some guys before,” said Muschamp. “(He’s) an athletic big man that can run, that can push the pocket, that can win in the pass rush.”

In total, the Gamecocks signed 22 players and still have two scholarship slots left for this cycle. Of those 22 signees, Carolina signed five offensive linemen and five defensive linemen in this class.

“That was a huge emphasis for me going into this process was on both lines of scrimmage,” Muschamp said, “to improve our quality of depth, to get bigger, to get longer, to get more athletic.”

While Muschamp said it would be two or three years before the program could truly see how good this class will be, he was certain of one thing on Wednesday.

“We got better today,” Muschamp said.

South Carolina will open spring practice on February 28. The Garnet & Black Spring Game is slated to take place at noon on March 31.

