Clemson says running back CJ Fuller is transferring

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson's one-time starting running back C.J. Fuller is leaving the Tigers.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday Fuller would graduate this spring and then find a new school to finish his football career.

Fuller, a redshirt junior, opened the year as the starter at tailback, but was passed on the depth chart by freshman Travis Etienne and junior Tavien Feaster. Fuller, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound runner from Easley, South Carolina, finished the year with 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Fuller is the latest skill-positon player to leave Clemson since the year ended with a 24-6 loss to Alabama in the national semifinal game at the Sugar Bowl. Receivers Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud opted for the NFL draft while quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper and Tucker Israel chose to transfer.

