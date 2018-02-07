Deputies: Manning man forced his way into a home, assaulted resident

Deputies are looking for Franklin Dennis Mills, 53, of Manning. Mills allegedly forced himself into a home on Davis Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 4 and assaulted the victim. (Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly forced himself into a victim's home and assaulting them.

Mills now has outstanding warrants for assault, second-degree battery, and first-degree assault.

If you have any information about where Mills is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (803)-435-4414.

