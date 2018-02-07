CPD investigating the burglary of two popular drugstores

The robberies happened at two different locations in the last few weeks: the first was at Long's location at 2801 Millwood Ave. on Jan. 23 at 1:40 a.m. The second was on Feb. 3 at 640 Kilbourne Rd. at 2:40 a.m. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the burglaries of two Long's Drug store locations.

The robberies happened at two different locations in the last few weeks: the first was at Long's location at 2801 Millwood Ave. on Jan. 23 at 1:40 a.m. The second was on Feb. 3 at 640 Kilbourne Rd. at 2:40 a.m.

In each incident, the suspect, believed to be a male, was wearing dark clothing and partially disguised his face with a bright orange bandanna.

Officers who responded to each crime scene determined that the suspect forced his way inside to steal cash when the pharmacy was closed.

Citizens with information about the crimes are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any way:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

