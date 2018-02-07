Abrams opts to stay home, play for Newberry College

There’s simply no place like home.

With National Signing Day approaching, Amir Abrams was faced with the decision of leaving his hometown and take his talents outside the state or he could stay home and continue to build his gridiron legacy.

On Wednesday, the North-South running back put pen to paper signing his National Letter of Intent to play for the Wolves.

“I really liked Newberry the most,” Abrams said. “They showed me the most love.”

Abrams’ final choices also included Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba, and East Tennessee State. However, after talking with his family and friends, Newberry proved to be the best choice for the Bulldogs’ back.

“The guys on the team, they made it seem like I was already going to the school,” Abrams said. “We’d go there and just play ball. I already knew most of them. They made me feel like family.”

Abrams rushed for more than 5,000 yards during his career at Newberry. With his final year in the books, Bulldogs head coach Phil Strickland said his team will have to find a way to replace his productivity.

“He’s just a quality back,” Strickland said. “He’s as good as I’ve ever had. Pound for pound, he is. He may not be the biggest, he may not be the fastest, but he’s just done a heck of a job. He’s just one of those backs that just gets it and sees it and just has a knack to get that extra yard. We’re really going to miss him in this program, but we wish him well in the next level.”

Abrams was one of three Newberry High players to sign with the Wolves. Joining Abrams will be Alec Blackmon and Amir Cromer. In total, the Bulldogs had seven players sign Wednesday morning.

You've almost certainly heard this man's name before. Welcome to the Family, Amir Abrams! #NBYFamily18 pic.twitter.com/HRPNPSJTfK — Newberry Wolves (@NewberrySports) February 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.