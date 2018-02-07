TALK OF THE TOWN: Learn to run when you Run for God

Think you don't have a prayer to become a runner?

Well, you do. Jeanna Moffett is a Run for God coach and Happy Malcomb is a first-time Run for God participant who had great results in the program last fall.

Together, they’re encouraging others to learn how to run, learn how to increase their distance, and learn more about the Bible all in one program.

Run for God is a 12-week faith and endurance Bible study program that allows participants to share their passion for running by helping others. The groups combine faith and endurance training in a way that takes people through their first 5k, 10k or half marathon.

Many people who participate have never run any significant distance before so they're trained every step of the way. The study introduces runners/walkers to the similarities between running/walking and witnessing for Christ. The workout plans, discussion questions, and Bible verses make it a practical resource.

Walkers and runners, both experienced and beginners, are encouraged to participate.

Below, you'll find details about two upcoming programs. There are several other churches offering the Run for God program so be sure to check with yours.



Run for God 5k and 10k Training Program:

Riverland Hills Baptist Church

12-week program begins Sunday, Feb. 18

201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo

(803) 772-3227

Register at https://riverlandhills.org/runforgod.

Run for God 5k Training Program

Shandon Baptist Church

The 12-week 5k program begins Sunday, Feb. 25

5250 Forest Drive, Columbia

(803) 782-1300

Register at http://www.shandon.org/event/1076019-2018-03-04-run-for-god-bible-study-5k-training/

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.