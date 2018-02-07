TALK OF THE TOWN: Learn to run when you Run for God

The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
Gloria Copeland, who has been a member of President Trump's religious advisory council, is telling followers to "inoculate yourself with the word of God" from the flu.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.More >>
The state's department of health and environmental control has released this week's latest flu report.More >>
Think you don't have a prayer to become a runner?More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly forced himself into a victim's home and assaulting them.More >>
An attorney for a Charleston carriage company said they are considering a lawsuit against a woman accused of donning a dinosaur costume and scaring horses after charges against her were dismissed.More >>
