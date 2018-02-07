Learn to run when you Run for God

The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
An increased gas tax is allowing the South Carolina Department of Transportation to operate at its highest level of activity over the past decade. That’s what SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall told lawmakers Wednesday morning in her annual State of the SCDOT presentation.More >>
Think you don't have a prayer to become a runner?! Well, you do. Jeanna Moffett is a Run for God coach. And Happy Malcomb is a first-time Run for God participant who had great results in the program last fall. Together, they’re encouraging others to learn how to run, learn how to increase the distance, and learn more about the Bible all in one program. Run for God is a 12-week faith and endurance Bible study program that allows you to...More >>
Richland County deputies are increasingly concerned about a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been in contact with her family since Jan. 26.More >>
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.More >>
