Power back on in Columbia neighborhood after brief outage

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

About 2,300 Columbia SCE&G power customers were without power Wednesday morning

SCE&G reported the outage was in the Rosewood and Kilbourne Park area of Columbia.

The company located, diagnosed, and fixed the issue shortly before noon.

