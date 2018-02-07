Deputies: Missing 16-year-old girl returns to her family

Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:20 PM EST2018-02-07 18:20:44 GMT
(Source: WIS)
An increased gas tax is allowing the South Carolina Department of Transportation to operate at its highest level of activity over the past decade. That’s what SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall told lawmakers Wednesday morning in her annual State of the SCDOT presentation.
An increased gas tax is allowing the South Carolina Department of Transportation to operate at its highest level of activity over the past decade. That’s what SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall told lawmakers Wednesday morning in her annual State of the SCDOT presentation.
Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:08 PM EST2018-02-07 18:08:33 GMT
Think you don't have a prayer to become a runner?! Well, you do. Jeanna Moffett is a Run for God coach. And Happy Malcomb is a first-time Run for God participant who had great results in the program last fall. Together, they’re encouraging others to learn how to run, learn how to increase the distance, and learn more about the Bible all in one program. Run for God is a 12-week faith and endurance Bible study program that allows you to...
Wednesday, February 7 2018 12:32 PM EST2018-02-07 17:32:51 GMT
Wednesday, February 7 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-02-07 17:45:52 GMT
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.