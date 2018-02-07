Deputies: Missing 16-year-old girl returns to her family - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Missing 16-year-old girl returns to her family

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Lauren Floyd (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) Lauren Floyd (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 16-year-old Richland County girl feared missing by her family has returned safely to her home.

Lauren Floyd was last seen on Feb. 3. However, she returned safely to her family Tuesday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. 

No word on why she left.

