Deputies: Missing 16-year-old girl hasn't been in contact with family since Jan. 26

Richland County deputies are increasingly concerned about a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been in contact with her family since Jan. 26.

According to the sheriff's department, Lauren Floyd was reportedly last seen on Feb. 3 at a residence off Broad River Road.

This incident has caused "great concern" for her family and is "very uncharacteristic" for Floyd.

Floyd is described as 5’ 0” tall, blonde and brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 100 pounds.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

