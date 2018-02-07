Wild high speed chase ends with driver crashing into Columbia utility pole

The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
South Korea says the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be part of the high-level delegation coming to the South for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
South Korea says the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be part of the high-level delegation coming to the South for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
Richland County deputies are increasingly concerned about a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been in contact with her family since Jan. 26.More >>
Richland County deputies are increasingly concerned about a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been in contact with her family since Jan. 26.More >>
Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.More >>
Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.More >>
The woman who allegedly scared a carriage horse in May 2017 when she dressed up in a dinosaur costume is expected in court Wednesday.More >>
The woman who allegedly scared a carriage horse in May 2017 when she dressed up in a dinosaur costume is expected in court Wednesday.More >>
Kershaw Co. deputies are currently looking for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a creek and fleeing.More >>
Kershaw Co. deputies are currently looking for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a creek and fleeing.More >>