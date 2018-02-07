Wild high speed chase ends with driver crashing into Columbia utility pole

A high speed chase that started in Cayce ended on Assembly Street in Columbia. (WIS)

A high speed chase that started in Cayce ended in Columbia early Wednesday morning.

The driver crashed into a pole at 300 South Assembly Street.

According to Jennifer Timmons with the Columbia Police Department, Cayce Public Safety initiated the chase and arrest.

CPD assisted with traffic control while crews fixed two utility poles that were damaged in the crash.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Ashley Hunter says that an officer attempted to stop a reckless driver on Knox Abbott Drive.

"The suspect initiated a pursuit across Blossom Street and took a right on Assembly Street. The officer backed off due to the suspect's driving and lost sight," Hunter said. "The officer came up to the railroad tracks and observed the collision and two power poles cut in half."

The suspect reportedly had to be extricated out of the vehicle and transported with non- life threatening injuries. Charges against the subject with the City of Cayce are pending at this time.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.