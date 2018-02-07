Cayce man faces DUI charge after wild high speed chase ends in Columbia

Michael Kepler faces many serious charges for a high speed chase that ended in Columbia Wednesday.

A high speed chase that started in Cayce ended on Assembly Street in Columbia. (WIS)

A Cayce man is facing a DUI charge after a high-speed chase ended in Columbia Wednesday.

Michael Kepler has been charged in that case. He reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Ashley Hunter says that an officer originally tried to stop Kepler on Knox Abbott Drive. Dash cam video shows officers trying to stop Kepler before he crashed into a utility pole at 300 South Assembly Street.

According to Jennifer Timmons with the Columbia Police Department, Cayce Public Safety initiated the chase and arrest.

CPD assisted with traffic control while crews fixed two utility poles that were damaged in the crash.

"The suspect initiated a pursuit across Blossom Street and took a right on Assembly Street. The officer backed off due to the suspect's driving and lost sight," Hunter said. "The officer came up to the railroad tracks and observed the collision and two power poles cut in half."

The suspect reportedly had to be extricated out of the vehicle and transported with non- life threatening injuries.

He's facing several serious charges this morning--including failure to stop for blue lights

