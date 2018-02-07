Cayce chase ends in crash on Assembly Street

A high speed chase that started in Cayce ended on Assembly Street in Columbia. (WIS)

A high speed chase that started in Cayce ended in Coilumbia early Wednesday morning.

The driver crashed into a pole at 300 South Assembly Street.

According to Jennifer Timmons with the Columbia Police Department, Cayce Public Safety initiated the chase.

CPD assisted with traffic control while crews fixed two utility poles that were damaged in the crash.

The suspect was arrested by Cayce authorities. The suspect does not face charges in Columbia at this time.

