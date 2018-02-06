Jeffery says he thought of his grandma first after winning the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (17) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

It’s been a good week for Alshon Jeffery and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Champion appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night. That included the Gamecocks own Alshon Jeffery- who was holding the Lombardi Trophy.

Just days after capturing the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl championship, the former USC star and a few of his teammates appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

They talked about how getting to play in the Super Bowl was a childhood dream come true.

Alshon was asked who he thought of first when the team clinched the championship. He said that he first thought of his grandmother who passed away—and that he had dedicated the entire season to her.

Jeffery was joined on the show by Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills, Chris Long, and Zach Ertz.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” aired Tuesday night.

