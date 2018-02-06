Jeffery, Eagles to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (17) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

It’s been a good week for Alshon Jeffery and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just days after capturing the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl championship, the former USC star and a few of his teammates will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jeffery is slated to be joined on the show by Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills, Chris Long, and Zach Ertz.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs tonight at 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.