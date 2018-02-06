Jim Hudson Automotive Group donates $25K to SC Troopers Association

Jim Hudson Automotive Group of Columbia presented the South Carolina Troopers Association with a big donation for a good cause. (Source: WIS)

Jim Hudson Automotive Group of Columbia presented the South Carolina Troopers Association with a big donation for a good cause.

The presentation took place at Jim Hudson Lexus on Killian Road in Columbia where $25,000 was presented to the organization.

Officials say it's the largest donation in SCTA history.

Hudson says that the intent of the gift is to help the Troopers Association ensure the families of troopers who are injured or killed in the line of duty have needed resources.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.