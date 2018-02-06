Jennifer Pinckney awarded key to the City of Columbia

Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.More >>
Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.More >>
Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.More >>
Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.More >>
A bill currently circulating at the State House aims to regulate retail stores by requiring them to install filters that automatically block prostitution hubs online.More >>
A bill currently circulating at the State House aims to regulate retail stores by requiring them to install filters that automatically block prostitution hubs online.More >>
Jim Hudson Automotive Group of Columbia presented the South Carolina Troopers Association with a big donation for a good cause.More >>
Jim Hudson Automotive Group of Columbia presented the South Carolina Troopers Association with a big donation for a good cause.More >>
Jennifer Pinckney, the wife of slain state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, was honored by the City of Columbia and given the key to the city during Tuesday night's city council meeting.More >>
Jennifer Pinckney, the wife of slain state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, was honored by the City of Columbia and given the key to the city during Tuesday night's city council meeting.More >>
A Denmark, SC student is the toast of social media after not only earning a big-time scholarship - but it was given to her by none other than hip-hop superstar Drake.More >>
A Denmark, SC student is the toast of social media after not only earning a big-time scholarship - but it was given to her by none other than hip-hop superstar Drake.More >>
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is laying out the dire details of Congress' failure to pass a budget.More >>
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is laying out the dire details of Congress' failure to pass a budget.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's Office has announced funeral arrangements for the homeless veteran who was found dead last month.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's Office has announced funeral arrangements for the homeless veteran who was found dead last month.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>