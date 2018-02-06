Jennifer Pinckney awarded key to the City of Columbia

Jennifer Pinckney, the wife of slain state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, was honored by the City of Columbia and given the key to the city during Tuesday night's city council meeting. (Source: City of Columbia Twitter)

Jennifer Pinckney, the wife of slain state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, was honored by the City of Columbia and given the key to the city during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Pinckney has served the state since the death of her husband, who, along with eight others, was gunned down by Dylann Roof during Bible study at Emanuel AME in June 2015.

@CityofColumbia City Council presents a Key to the City of Columbia to Mrs. Jennifer Pinckney pic.twitter.com/7ODgdDqCTO — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) February 7, 2018

Besides the 41-year-old pastor, Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Tywanza Sanders, 26; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; Depayne Middleton Doctor, 49; Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; and Myra Thompson, 59, were killed in the shooting.

Roof was formally sentenced to death in 2017.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.