SC student surprised with $50K scholarship from rapper Drake

A Denmark, SC student is the toast of social media after not only earning a big-time scholarship - but it was given to her by none other than hip-hop superstar Drake.

In Instagram posts from Monday, Destiny James was picked to win a $50,000 scholarship toward her education at the University of Miami.

The scholarship was presented by James by the rapper who was at Miami Senior High School filming a music video. James wrote in an Instagram post that she's just a South Carolina girl trying to make God's plan work for her.

This happened today. I applied for scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God, I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan

In other posts, she showed Drake congratulating her and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

