Report: Panthers place interim GM Hurney on leave after harassment claims surface

FILE - Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney speaks to the media during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Carolina Panthers have placed interim general manager Marty Hurney on paid leave after harassment claims surfaced.

According to a report from NFL.com, league officials are looking into accusations made by Hurney’s former wife. Hurney was named the Panthers interim general manager in July 2017 to replace Dave Gettleman.

Prior to his current stint, the 62-year-old Hurney worked for the Panthers from 1998 to 2012. Starting in 2002, Hurney served as the team’s general manager.

The NFL’s investigation into allegations against Hurney comes just months after former owner Jerry Richardson stepped down as the Panthers’ owner. Richardson is being investigated regarding allegations of workplace misconduct.

The team is currently run by Tina Becker, who has worked with the Panthers for 20 years.

