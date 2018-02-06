NotOnOurCampus event promotes inclusion after racist flyers posted at USC

A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Denmark, SC student is the toast of social media after not only earning a big-time scholarship - but it was given to her by none other than hip-hop superstar Drake.More >>
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is laying out the dire details of Congress' failure to pass a budget.More >>
Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's Office has announced funeral arrangements for the homeless veteran who was found dead last month.More >>
Kershaw Co. deputies are currently looking for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a creek and fleeing.More >>
Lexington County has used it during hurricanes, bad car accidents, and fires at apartment complexes, but a unique ambulance the county has had for only a few years got one of its biggest tests Sunday morning.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
"Not on our campus." That phrase represents so much more than a rejection of hatred after several racist flyers were posted on USC’s campus last month, including outside the school’s African-American studies center.More >>
