Search ends for man who crashed car into creek during chase, but suspect remains on the loose

Kershaw County deputies have ended a search for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a creek and fleeing.

Deputies say the suspect evaded them and led them down Old English Road near Lugoff where the vehicle launched and landed in a creek.

The suspect fled, but the sheriff's office said it believes it knows who it is and are aware of his whereabouts. Deputies will swab for DNA inside the car and upon positive identification, will put out a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

The vehicle that the suspect used does not belong to the suspect, whose name was not given. The Sheriff's Department said it does not believe the car was stolen, but is not sure of the circumstances of how the suspect obtained the car. They plan to speak with the owner to learn more on the possible whereabouts of the suspect.

The department said it has received no indication the suspect is armed and does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

