Manhunt underway for man who crashed car into creek during Kershaw Co. chase

Kershaw Co. deputies are currently looking for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a creek and fleeing. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw Co. deputies are currently looking for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a creek and fleeing.

Deputies say the suspect evaded them and led them down a dirt road where the vehicle launched and landed in a creek.

The suspect fled, but the sheriff's office knows who it is and are aware of his whereabouts. The vehicle that the suspect used does not belong to the suspect, whose name was not given.

WIS News 10 has a crew en route to the scene.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.