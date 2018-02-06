ESPN network to televise Garnet & Black Spring Game

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp celebrates after watching his team force and recover a fumble against N.C. State in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo by Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

College football is only a little more than a month away…sort of.

South Carolina will compete in its Garnet & Black Spring Game on March 31. The game is one of 13 spring games to be television by ESPN over four weekends. At this point, officials have not announced which ESPN network will broadcast the game or what time the game will take place.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-4 season that ended with a 26-19 win over Michigan at the Outback Bowl in Tampa. The nine-win season is the best mark posted by the Gamecocks since their 11-2 campaign in 2013.

The Gamecocks will open the 2018 season at home when they take on Coastal Carolina on September 1.

Work in the winter, shine in the fall ?? pic.twitter.com/gcZnNmc3ev — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) February 6, 2018

