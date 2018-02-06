Deputy dashcam shows wild chase down I-77 featured on LivePD

Dashcam video shows the moments after a wild chase down Interstate 77 ended on Garners Ferry Road. (Source: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)

Dashcam video of a high speed chase from Fairfield County down Interstate 77 and into Richland County with a man featured on LivePD has been released by the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

The video shows the chase involving Micheal Lewis and a second man back on Jan. 26.

According to Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Lewis fled a traffic checkpoint just before 9 p.m. in Fairfield County and nearly struck a deputy. Lewis and the second man made their way onto I-77 reaching more than 100 miles per hour before exiting onto Garners Ferry Road.

Wilson said Richland County deputies attempted to approach the vehicle once the suspects stopped, but the suspects pulled off again nearly hitting a Richland County deputy. The suspects then made their way to Lakeshore Village Apartments, exited the vehicle and ran.

Dashcam video shows those final moments as the second suspect jumped out of the car and fleeing into the Lakeshore Village complex.

Lewis was arrested and charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, and open container.

The second man was not charged.

