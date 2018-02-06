Funeral arrangements announced for homeless veteran found in Lexington Co.

In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died. (Source: WISTV)

The Lexington County coroner says Dennis Reidy was found in a wooded area, off of Chariot Street.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has announced funeral arrangements for the homeless veteran who was found dead last month.

Arrangements for Dennis Reidy will be held with military honors on Feb. 23 at noon at Fort Jackson National Cemetary.

"Due to the dedication of Mr. Steve Goulet of American Legion Post 193, who was instrumental in the coordination of arrangements, Mr. Reidy will receive the posthumous respect that he earned through his sacrifice for our nation," the coroner's office said in a release. "Coroner Margaret Fisher and her staff are honored to have assisted with these arrangements. Several Veterans groups, in addition to the American Legion, will be in attendance at Mr. Reidy’s funeral."

Dennis Reidy, 69, was found in a makeshift shelter within walking distance of a shelter that helps homeless veterans on Jan. 23.

The coroner's office says the outpouring of community support has been tremendous and Fisher encourages the public to attend to pay respect to Reidy.

Another indigent veteran, Raymond Gerald, will also be honored and interred at the service.

