Deputies: Men wanted for buying rims with stolen credit card

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men wanted for grand larceny.

According to RCSD spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, Lorenzo Strong purchased a set of Gazario chrome rim with a stolen credit card on December 11 at Rent-A-Wheel located at 5017 Two Notch Road. Wilson said Strong called the business and placed the order for the rims, which are valued $2,460.

The rims were picked up by Strong’s brother on December 17. Two days later, Strong called the business again attempting to buy a set of 28-inch rims. However, employees at the store told Strong he needed to come to the store to make the purchase. Strong immediately hung up the phone.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Strong or his brother, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

