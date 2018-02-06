Deputies: Men wanted for buying rims with stolen credit card

Kershaw Co. deputies are currently looking for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a creek and fleeing.More >>
The City of West Columbia has issued a boil water advisory for customers due to efforts to repair a leak in the water line.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's Office has announced funeral arrangements for the homeless veteran who was found dead last month.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.More >>
The quake struck at 9:50 p.m. local time and caused the Marshal Hotel to collapse on Tuesday.More >>
One of the things the NTSB will be doing today is interviewing surviving Amtrak crew members about their recollections of Sunday morning's deadly train collision.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
