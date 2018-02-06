Four Gamecocks players selected to participate in NFL Scouting Combine

South Carolina's Hayden Hurst gets loose for a touchdown after making a catch against Arkansas during second-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks will have four representatives at the National Football League's annual Scouting Combine held in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 to March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, cornerback JaMarcus King, linebacker Skai Moore and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth all received invites to participate in the week-long showcase that puts the best college football players up against tests of physical and mental prowess prior to April's NFL Draft.

Hurst is the only junior to declare for the NFL Draft from USC and has garnered a lot of attention as potentially one of this year's best tight end prospects in the draft.

King only spent 2016 and 2017 with the Gamecocks after coming to Columbia as a junior college transfer. King most recently showed off his talent in the Senior Bowl.

Moore is the only player in Gamecocks history—and the 15th player in FBS history—to lead the team in tackles all four seasons. Moore was selected first-team All-SEC by the league coaches.

Stallworth started all 13 games in his senior campaign recorded 30 tackles and was given the team's Leadership Award for special teams.

The players will have the best opportunity to show off their athletic abilities ahead of the draft, held from April 26 to April 28, where they have a chance to join an NFL team and continue their football careers.

