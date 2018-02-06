My Take: The SCE&G bill challenge

I want you to do two things. Go find your SCE&G bill and grab a calculator. And, by the way, a lot of you are probably seeing some bigger numbers on those bills this time around – thanks to weeks of very cold weather.

Go find your SCE&G bill and grab a calculator. And, by the way, a lot of you are probably seeing some bigger numbers on those bills this time around – thanks to weeks of very cold weather.

Back to our experiment – take your calculator and punch in the total on your bill and then multiply that number by .08. You'll probably get an answer around $27 – give or take.

That's how much you're paying each month for two nuclear reactors that experts say will never be built. And that's because – right now – 18 percent of your bill goes to that failed nuclear project.

This week, by a big margin, the South Carolina House members passed a plan to remove that 18-percent from your monthly power bill. 9The legislation now heads to the Senate and Governor Henry McMaster says he'll sign it.

On the surface, this sounds like a positive development for long-suffering power customers. And that's what it's all about.

Preventing more of your hard-earned money from going to waste. Even though this week's developments seem encouraging, we'll have to see what happens next.

Could the vote destroy Dominion Energy's deal to buy SCE&G and SCANA and give out thousand-dollar refunds to customers? Dominion tell WIS it's reviewing the bill, but by many indications, the proposal could be in trouble.

That's because Dominion has said it'll take back its offer if it can't charge ratepayers some of that 18-percent.

But can Dominion do better? Can Dominion sweeten its deal? And if not, why not?

Tonight, I want to extend an official invitation to Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell.

Mr. Farrell, pay us a visit here at WIS to make your case directly to our viewers – viewers Dominion will profit on if the deal succeeds.

For far too long, those customers have been caught in the crosshairs and taken for granted.

Tackle their questions and give them the answers they need. We don't want spin – just the facts.

That's My Take, What's Yours?

