Petting a dog benefits you heart, believe it or not!

Research shows that petting a dog benefits your heart by lowering blood pressure and reducing stress. Lexington Medical Center invites you to the hospital on Valentine’s Day from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. to spend time with pet therapy dogs and have your blood pressure checked. We hope to see you there! #JustSayKnow LexMed.com/Know
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.