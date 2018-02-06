Petting a dog benefits you heart, believe it or not! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Petting a dog benefits you heart, believe it or not!

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

Research shows that petting a dog benefits your heart by lowering blood pressure and reducing stress. Lexington Medical Center invites you to the hospital on Valentine’s Day from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. to spend time with pet therapy dogs and have your blood pressure checked. We hope to see you there! #JustSayKnow LexMed.com/Know

Powered by Frankly