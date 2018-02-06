Day 3: NTSB continues investigation by interviewing Amtrak crew

Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Officials in Sumter need your help finding a missing 75-year-old woman.More >>
Officials in Sumter need your help finding a missing 75-year-old woman.More >>
The National Weather Service says it is investigating how a monthly test message was sent out as an actual tsunami warning for Charleston.More >>
The National Weather Service says it is investigating how a monthly test message was sent out as an actual tsunami warning for Charleston.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
One of the things the NTSB will be doing today is interviewing surviving Amtrak crew members about their recollections of Sunday morning's deadly train collision.More >>
One of the things the NTSB will be doing today is interviewing surviving Amtrak crew members about their recollections of Sunday morning's deadly train collision.More >>
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says six-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Ahn is among 32 Russian athletes who have filed appeals seeking spots at the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says six-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Ahn is among 32 Russian athletes who have filed appeals seeking spots at the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.More >>
Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>