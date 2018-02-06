Day 3: NTSB continues investigation by interviewing Amtrak crew

One of the things the NTSB will be doing today is interviewing surviving Amtrak crew members about their recollections of Sunday morning's deadly train collision.

NTSB officials say they want to get to all memories while they are still fresh.

On this third day of the investigation, they will continue examining the scene by looking inside and outside of the rail cars. This process is expected to take several days.

Officials will also be looking into the event data recorders that reveal the final seconds before the collision.

So far, the Amtrak train's event recorder reveals that the train's horn was activated as it traveled 56 miles per hour down the track. Five seconds before the crash, the train's brakes were applied. Three seconds before the crash, the train's emergency brakes were applied.

One of the main issues the NTSB is looking into is why a switch was padlocked, which caused the Amtrak to veer off course.