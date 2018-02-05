Morgan hits 4 3s, scores 16 as Coppin State beats SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Lamar Morgan hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Lucian Brownlee scored 15 points to help Coppin State beat South Carolina State 84-60 on Monday night.

Karonn Davis and Chad Andrews-Fulton had 10 points apiece for Coppin State (5-21, 5-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Andrews-Fulton also tied his career-high with nine rebounds and Davis had seven assists.

Morgan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Eagles the lead for good during a 16-2 run that made it 18-9 when he hit another 3 with about 14 minutes left in the first half. Kent Auslander's layup made it 22-11 about two minutes later and SC State (8-17, 4-6) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Patrell Rogers had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Bulldogs. Donte Wright and Justin Jones each added 11 points on combined 8-of-22 shooting.

Coppin State set season highs for points, field goals made (30) and field-goal percentage (52.6).

