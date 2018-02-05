Gamecocks suffer first losing streak since 2013, fall to No. 2 Miss. State

Blair Schaefer said it best Monday night about the record 10,749 at The Hump: "It was loud." #2 Mississippi State trailed #7 South Carolina 44-39 after 3 quarters. The Bulldogs used a 13-0 run in the 4th to remain perfect on the season. MSU beat the Gamecocks 67-53.More >>
Blair Schaefer said it best Monday night about the record 10,749 at The Hump: "It was loud." #2 Mississippi State trailed #7 South Carolina 44-39 after 3 quarters. The Bulldogs used a 13-0 run in the 4th to remain perfect on the season. MSU beat the Gamecocks 67-53.More >>
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?More >>
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?More >>
Coach Paul Bryant died of a massive heart attack while preparing to undergo a physical. He died just weeks after announcing his retirement.More >>
Coach Paul Bryant died of a massive heart attack while preparing to undergo a physical. He died just weeks after announcing his retirement.More >>
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri will preview the 2018 Tigers around noon Friday at Champion’s Club in Alex Box Stadium. We will stream the news conference live when it begins.More >>
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri will preview the 2018 Tigers around noon Friday at Champion’s Club in Alex Box Stadium. We will stream the news conference live when it begins.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The Tigers newest commitment is Emmitt Williams, a five-star power forward from Lehigh Acres, FL.More >>
The Tigers newest commitment is Emmitt Williams, a five-star power forward from Lehigh Acres, FL.More >>
Becoming a professional football player certainly appears to be a bit awkward at times. The players walk out in front of tons of strangers, then onto a stage wearing nothing but shorts, and next get measured and weighed like cattle.More >>
Becoming a professional football player certainly appears to be a bit awkward at times. The players walk out in front of tons of strangers, then onto a stage wearing nothing but shorts, and next get measured and weighed like cattle.More >>
South Carolina fans will have to wait one more season to see Te’a Cooper in action.More >>
South Carolina fans will have to wait one more season to see Te’a Cooper in action.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.More >>
Jared Harper scored 21 points, Bryce Brown and Desean Murray each added 16, and No. 19 Auburn pulled away from Missouri in a 91-73 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Jared Harper scored 21 points, Bryce Brown and Desean Murray each added 16, and No. 19 Auburn pulled away from Missouri in a 91-73 victory Wednesday night.More >>