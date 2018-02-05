EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls following the fatal Amtrak-CSX train collision released

WIS has obtained the 911 recordings of people calling in after the fatal Amtrak-CSX train crash that killed two Amtrak employees.

One caller, an Amtrak train passenger, described the scene to a Lexington County 911 dispatcher.

DISPATCH: 911 Lexington County - state the address of your emergency.

CALLER: Um, we're on the railroad tracks one stop ahead of Savannah, GA, there are babies on here bleeding out their head – a lot of people hurt somebody needs to come on.

DISPATCH: Are you on the train?

CALLER: Yes, we're on the Amtrak train about 10 minutes ahead of the Savannah stop and there are babies with their heads busted wide open bleeding, it’s crazy - we need help.

You can listen to the calls here.

Other callers were not as calm - one call from an Amtrak employee details the frightening emotions of those on board.

