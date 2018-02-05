Zaxby's franchisee owner shifts attention away from potential Five Points location

The Harper's location will need another suitor when Zaxby's franchisee owner decides not to take over location due to backlash. (Source: WIS)

Britt Poston, a Zaxby's franchisee owner, confirmed he will no longer pursue the old Harper's location in Five Points, despite a concerted effort to occupy the vacated restaurant space.

Poston says he canceled the plans after protests and a lawsuit from other nearby business owners and he plans to pursue new locations to expand to.

The City of Columbia was facing a lawsuit after the Board of Zoning Appeals voted to allow Zaxby's to take over the location and include a drive-thru. The lawsuit said that traffic would be a major issue in the area and that the permit was issued improperly.

The venture also faced opposition from multiple members of the Five Points Association.

