Man accused of stealing $1500 in tobacco products

A man accused of stealing almost $1500 worth of tobacco products is behind bars after a multi-agency investigation led to his arrest, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that John Junior Adams, 46, burgled multiple businesses by circling a gold-colored SUV around the establishment before forcing his way in and targeting cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Investigators received a report of a missing vehicle, a gold Saturn Vue, that matched the description of the vehicle Adams used to commit the crimes and security cameras identified the vehicle which eventually helped lead to an arrest.

"This really was a joint effort on part of all of us," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "The community, DPS and Calhoun County all came together and this is the result. Each of these agencies had a piece to the puzzle. When we put them together, we were directed to this individual, Mr. John Adams."

Adams' bond is set at $49,637 based on four counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of malicious injury to real property and petit larceny. Investigators say they're exploring other jurisdictions to see if additional charges apply.

