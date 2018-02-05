Missing Sumter woman, 75, located safely in Mississippi

Officials in Mississippi have located a missing 75-year-old Sumter woman.

According to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ken Bell, Judith Cole was located in the Magnolia State a few minutes before 11 a.m. EST.

Cole's credit card was used in Birmingham, Alabama early Tuesday morning. She reportedly used the credit card in Pickens around 2:15 p.m. Monday as well and asked someone how to get to Sumter.

SCSO believed she was most likely lost.

Cole was driving a dark gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the South Carolina license tag FFU 427.

Members of her family say Cole is developing Alzheimer's Disease.

