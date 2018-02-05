Authorities in search of missing 75-year-old Sumter woman - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Authorities in search of missing 75-year-old Sumter woman

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Judith A. Cole (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Judith A. Cole (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
Dark gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Dark gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Officials in Sumter need your help finding a missing 75-year-old woman.

According to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ken Bell, Judith Cole may have been spotted in Pickens around 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon. He says her credit card was used at a business in Pickens. She may be traveling alone and may be disoriented.

According to Bell, Cole is driving a dark gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the South Carolina license tag FFU 427. The vehicle also has a front license tag featuring a Tasmanian Devil. She is 5-foot-7 and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Members of her family say Cole is developing Alzheimer's Disease. 

If you have any information on Cole's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

