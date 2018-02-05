FIRST ALERT: Tracking possible heavy rain and a gusty thunderstorm for Wednesday

Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.

High pressure moves to our east today giving us a good southwest wind. Look for much warmer temperatures today as most of the Midlands will see middle to upper 60s with some 70 degree readings by Wednesday afternoon.

Low pressure develops to our west and will quickly move into the state Wednesday ahead of a cold front. This will give us widespread showers and rain along with a few isolated thunderstorms.

As of now, we're not looking at any severe weather. However, an isolated thunderstorm with gusty winds is possible.

Rain will be heavy at times on Wednesday with up to .50” possible and 1” in some locations.

Skies will clear by late Thursday with cooler and drier conditions through Friday. Our next system comes in by midday Saturday.

This could be a slow moving system giving us rain chances Saturday through Monday night. Temperatures will be above normal to near seasonable levels through the next 7-10 days.

