FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain, possible storms and gusty winds Wednesday

Heads up! This Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.

A cold front will move into the Palmetto State from the west Wednesday. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of the front. However, as the front pushes in by the afternoon, a line of showers and possibly strong storms will move in.

Right now, the threat for severe weather on Wednesday is low for the Midlands. However, any storms that develop along this front have the potential to create heavy downpours. So, some ponding on the roads is possible.

Also, gusty winds are likely. We're expecting sustained winds from the southeast, then the southwest between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Thunderstorms that develop could produce higher winds gusts.

The threat for rain will continue into Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Otherwise, on Thursday, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

