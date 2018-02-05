FIRST ALERT: Sunshine to return by Thursday afternoon, more rain to come

High pressure will move in for a quick stay as a cold front has pushed east of the Midlands this morning.

Skies will turn sunny by midday with much cooler temperatures.

Chance for clouds increases on Friday ahead of our next system that will bring more rain into the state by the weekend. This system is a much slower mover with a number of disturbance that will ride along the cold front as it pushes east.

The front may end up stalling over us by late Sunday giving us on and off rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect rain to move out by Wednesday night as high pressure will finally sweep the front out to sea.

Temperatures will be near normal tomorrow and Saturday with Sunday being breezy and warm ahead of the front. Look for rain totals once again over an inch by the time everything is said and done.

