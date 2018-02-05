FIRST ALERT: Storms and gusty wind possible for Wednesday

Wednesday is an Alert Day for the potential for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds here in the Midlands.

Your Tuesday afternoon forecast calls for clouds continually increasing but dry weather is expected through the night. Daytime highs in the middle and upper 60s.

On Wednesday, an area of low pressure will develop near the Gulf of Mexico. It will quickly move to the north and to the east while daytime highs reach about 70 degrees.

This area of low pressure will give us rain for Wednesday.

Some of those rain showers could contain gusty winds and we'll have some isolated thunderstorms in place- that's the reason an alert day has been posted for Wednesday.

Rain will be heavy and at times the highest rain totals will accumulate in the Upstate of SC with lower totals around the Midlands.

Thursday will start out cloudy with some light drizzle but clearing is expected during the late morning, and sunny skies will emerge. Daytime highs will be much cooler and settle in the upper 50s.

