FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, storms and gusty winds possible for Wednesday

Have your First Alert Weather App ready to go - Wednesday is an Alert Day.

We’re tracking the potential for heavy rain, isolated storms, and gusty winds.

A cold front will move in from the west, spreading wet weather our way. While a few showers are possible in the morning, most of the rain and possible storms won’t arrive until the afternoon and evening, especially around lunchtime toward the afternoon drive.

Right now, the threat for severe weather on Wednesday is low for the Midlands. However, any isolated storms that develop along the front have the potential to create heavy downpours. So, some localized ponding and flooding on the roads is possible.

Also, gusty winds are likely. We're expecting sustained winds from the southeast, then the southwest between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 to 30 mph. Any heavy showers or storms that develop could produce higher wind gusts during the day, so keep that in mind.

The threat of rain will continue into Wednesday evening and night. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. A few early morning showers are possible Thursday. Otherwise, we'll see gradual clearing and highs in the upper 50s.

More rain moves into the area next weekend. In fact, periods of rain are possible late Friday through Saturday and Sunday. Showers will likely stick around into early next week with high temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday (Alert Day): Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (90 percent). Isolated Storms Possible. Gusty Winds Likely. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: SE/SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

Thursday: Lingering AM Showers (20 percent). Then, Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.