FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain over next several days could cause flooding

High pressure moves to our east allowing a warm front to move through the Midlands by this evening. This will give us a good chance of showers tonight into Saturday morning.

The front moves north of the areas tomorrow with not as many showers during the day.

A cold front to our west will ever so slowly move our way by Sunday. Ahead of the front will be widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Breezy and warm for Saturday and Sunday with lower to middle 70s for highs. The front will move over us late Sunday and looks to stick around here for the first part of the week. This will be the focus of scattered showers.

Temperatures could be a bit tricky. For the most part, we should see middle 60s Monday and Tuesday with a surge of warmer air by the middle of next week.

Rain chances will slowly decrease as we move though the middle of next week, but we'll need to keep an eye on late week storm development 7-8 days out.

We’ll have to watch rainfall totals over the next few days as we could see 1-2”+ This would cause flooding issues in some areas.

Sunday could see a strong storm with the biggest threat being damaging winds- something to watch close over the next 48 hours.

