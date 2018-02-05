Mom: Fatal train crash engineer worried after earlier wreck

By EMERY P. DALESIO

Associated Press

The mother of an engineer killed when the Amtrak train he was driving slammed into a parked freight train says he saw a counselor to help him cope after a previous train wreck.

Catherine Kempf says her son's train hit a vehicle at a rail crossing in the past year, but she couldn't remember specific details. Amtrak officials refused to talk about Michael Kempf's work record.

Catherine Kempf says her son worried because he knew he had people's lives in his hands.

Kempf says her son started driving trains after serving in the Army and loved riding his motorcycle.

The wife of Michael Cella, the conductor killed in the Sunday crash near Cayce, South Carolina, says she wasn't ready to talk about him now. More than 100 passengers were treated at hospitals for injuries.

